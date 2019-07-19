See All Neurologists in Huntington Park, CA
Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD

Neurology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD

Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Arevalo works at Pablo A Arevalo MD in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Tension Headache and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Arevalo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pablo A Arevalo MD
    3400 E Florence Ave Ste A, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 588-5157

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Tension Headache
Headache
Cerebrovascular Disease
Tension Headache
Headache

Treatment frequency



Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD

    • Neurology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811972847
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arevalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arevalo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arevalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arevalo works at Pablo A Arevalo MD in Huntington Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arevalo’s profile.

    Dr. Arevalo has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Tension Headache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arevalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arevalo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arevalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arevalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arevalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

