Dr. Pablo Bedano, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Community Cancer Center East - Medical Oncology1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 340, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-5870
Community Regional Cancer Care1440 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 497-6270
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-5870
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Hospital South
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Dr. Bedano is an excellent doctor, very knowledgeable, compassionate, and a great listener. He is a GODSEND to my mother and my family. Less than 24h after my mom's diagnosis, and most of the doctors not giving her a chance of survival because of her really bad conditions, Dr. Bedano stepped in and was ready to fight with my mom by having a game plan. He took his time to listen carefully to her and her caregivers despite his busy schedule and took into consideration all our suggestions and concerns. We are forever grateful to you, Dr. Bedano and to your team (Jordan, Sarah, Loretta, Kaylynn,...). May God bless you all and your families. THANK YOU! #Community Health Network
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1063551240
- Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Hematology
Dr. Bedano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedano works at
Dr. Bedano has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.