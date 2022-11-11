See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Henrico, VA
Dr. Pablo Bedoya, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pablo Bedoya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Bedoya works at Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology in Henrico, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology
    7650 E Parham Rd Ste 210, Henrico, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 272-2702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperprolactinemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2022
    At 66 I have visited many doctors in my time. Dr. Bedoya hands down is the finest. His personality, due diligence, bedside manner and follow-through are second to none. Add to that his amazing, and I mean absolute amazing staff and PA are equally spectacular. I highly recommend Dr. Bedoya and his team.
    Bill Whitworth — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Pablo Bedoya, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184800328
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablo Bedoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedoya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedoya works at Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology in Henrico, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bedoya’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedoya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

