Overview of Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD

Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Diaz-Esquivel works at Pablo R. Diaz-esquivel MD PA in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.