Dr. Pablo Ferraro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pablo Ferraro, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 11, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5682Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Pablo Ferraro and his Nurse Oleine are the Best! Excellent Service. The nurses were great, very attentive and on time!
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1790794261
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
