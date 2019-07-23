See All Pediatric Urologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Pablo Gomez III, MD

Pediatric Urology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pablo Gomez III, MD

Dr. Pablo Gomez III, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Universidad Del Rosario School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Winter Garden and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Gomez III works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Melbourne, FL, Tampa, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomez III's Office Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Celebration
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Pkwy Suite Suite 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Melbourne
    6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 114, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Tampa
    3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • AdventHealth Winter Garden
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Undescended Testicles
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypospadias
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystometry
Cystotomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Paraphimosis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Testicular Atrophy
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urostomy
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 23, 2019
    Dr. Gomez and his staff were amazing. My son was diagnosed and surgery was scheduled quickly. The day of surgery, everybody was very comforting and explained what was going to happen. My son followed the doctor's orders, healed quickly and is doing great. I truly appreciate everything that Dr. Gomez and his staff provided for us. Excellent care!
    Caroline Duvall — Jul 23, 2019
    About Dr. Pablo Gomez III, MD

    Pediatric Urology
    English, Spanish
    1942418991
    Education & Certifications

    Children'S Hospital Boston
    Children's Hospital Program|Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Universidad Del Rosario School Of Medicine
    Pediatric Urology and Urology
