Overview

Dr. Pablo Guala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of La Plata and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Guala works at Pablo Guala, MD in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.