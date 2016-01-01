See All Cardiologists in Hialeah, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Pablo Guala, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pablo Guala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of La Plata and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Guala works at Pablo Guala, MD in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pablo Guala, MD
    4811 W 4TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-0068
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Pablo Guala, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407953482
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • National University Of La Plata
    Medical Education

