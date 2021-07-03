Dr. Joya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pablo Joya, MD
Overview of Dr. Pablo Joya, MD
Dr. Pablo Joya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Joya works at
Dr. Joya's Office Locations
Pablo Joya MD Chartered341 N Buffalo Dr Ste C, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 386-6167
- 2 311 N Buffalo Dr Ste C, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 386-6167
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and exactly what I need in a physician
About Dr. Pablo Joya, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joya works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Joya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.