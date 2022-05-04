Dr. Pablo Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Mora, MD
Overview
Dr. Pablo Mora, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Costa Rica School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Mora works at
Locations
North Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology of Plano4100 W 15th St Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-5914Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have always struggled with my A1c and having the mental mindset it takes to overcome diabetes. Dr. Mora is the very first endocrinologist that I have had that tells me that I am doing a good job and encourages me to do even better. I have NEVER left his office feeling discouraged, which I often did with previous doctors. When I go in after a rough month he simply tells me that its okay and goes straight into how we can accomplish better management together. He never dwells on the bad or tries to make me feel bad for it-as a diabetic I am sure you know how hard we can be on ourselves without a doctor belittling us! My a1c is now in the 6's-vastly improving after switching to him and this is something I never imagined I could do, but having a doctor that believes in you is amazing and what every diabetic needs. I drive over an hour to visit with him because he is truly worth it. His office staff has always been very efficient and professional to me!
About Dr. Pablo Mora, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306836168
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Calderon Guardia
- University of Costa Rica / University Hospitals
- University of Costa Rica School of Medicine
- University of Costa Rica
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora works at
Dr. Mora speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
