Dr. Pablo Olmedo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Olmedo works at South Texas Health System LLC in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mission, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.