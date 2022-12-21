See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Pablo Pella, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pablo Pella, MD

Dr. Pablo Pella, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ny Medical College Valhalla Ny

Dr. Pella works at Infectious Disease Consultants in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care
    6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 801, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 567-4932

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
AIDS
Bacterial Sepsis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pablo Pella, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245347004
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Medical College Valhalla Ny
    Residency
    • Lincoln Hospital Bronx NY
    Internship
    • Lincoln Hospital Bronx NY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablo Pella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pella works at Infectious Disease Consultants in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pella’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

