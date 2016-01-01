Dr. Pinzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pablo Pinzon, MD
Overview of Dr. Pablo Pinzon, MD
Dr. Pablo Pinzon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LYON 1 / UFR OF MEDICINE AT LAENNEC.
Dr. Pinzon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pinzon's Office Locations
-
1
Pablo Pinzon , M.d.1601 SW 89th St Ste D100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 682-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinzon?
About Dr. Pablo Pinzon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1306894852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LYON 1 / UFR OF MEDICINE AT LAENNEC
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinzon works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.