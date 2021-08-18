Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prichard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD
Overview of Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD
Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Prichard works at
Dr. Prichard's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Office9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (623) 243-9077
-
2
Scottsdale Surgery Center8900 E Raintree Dr Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 752-7874Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prichard?
If there were 10 stars I would have chosen 10. Dr. Prichard is the very best plastic surgeon in Scottsdale. My husband and I are both healthcare professionals and chose this office based on Dr. Prichard's reputation for being compassionate, his bedside manner and for being an absolute perfectionist in the OR. He is well known in the surgical community to be an outstanding surgeon. My initial consultation was long and well explained, my pre-op concerns were well explained and my results are exactly as we discussed. The peri-operative experience was the best I have ever encountered. Besides the results, what has impressed me the most is his attentiveness to care about the recovery process as well. I feel as though I was thoroughly cared for before, during, and after surgery. I am beyond happy with my results.
About Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558317107
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Area Med Ed Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prichard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prichard accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prichard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prichard works at
Dr. Prichard speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Prichard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prichard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prichard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prichard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.