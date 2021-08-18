See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (66)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD

Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Prichard works at Phoenix Office in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Prichard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Office
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 243-9077
  2. 2
    Scottsdale Surgery Center
    8900 E Raintree Dr Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 752-7874
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 18, 2021
    If there were 10 stars I would have chosen 10. Dr. Prichard is the very best plastic surgeon in Scottsdale. My husband and I are both healthcare professionals and chose this office based on Dr. Prichard's reputation for being compassionate, his bedside manner and for being an absolute perfectionist in the OR. He is well known in the surgical community to be an outstanding surgeon. My initial consultation was long and well explained, my pre-op concerns were well explained and my results are exactly as we discussed. The peri-operative experience was the best I have ever encountered. Besides the results, what has impressed me the most is his attentiveness to care about the recovery process as well. I feel as though I was thoroughly cared for before, during, and after surgery. I am beyond happy with my results.
    Ashleigh A Ortega — Aug 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD
    About Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558317107
    Education & Certifications

    • Grand Rapids Area Med Ed Center
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablo Prichard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prichard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prichard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prichard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Prichard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prichard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prichard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prichard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

