Dr. Pablo Proano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Washington.
Herbert N Orenstein MD Ps901 Boren Ave Ste 702, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 812-1671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Proano is the kindest man in the world! Uses newer medications and gives great diagnosis. Refer him to friends and family!
About Dr. Pablo Proano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Psychiatry
Dr. Proano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Proano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.