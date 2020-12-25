Dr. Pablo Ruiz-Ramon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz-Ramon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Ruiz-Ramon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pablo Ruiz-Ramon, MD
Dr. Pablo Ruiz-Ramon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine|Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ruiz-Ramon works at
Dr. Ruiz-Ramon's Office Locations
-
1
FKP - Temple Terrace12662 Telecom Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Kidney Physicians - North Tampa3419 N Lakeview Dr, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Westchase6914 Sheldon Rd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
University Professional Center3500 E Fletcher Ave Ste 218, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 910-8708
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz-Ramon?
We feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Pablo Ruiz-Ramon. He is thorough, kind, compassionate, brilliant, and treats you like you are the most important person in his day. His office staff is just as incredible, especially Justin~ And Dr Ruiz-Ramon has a great sense of humor, to boot!!
About Dr. Pablo Ruiz-Ramon, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1598728537
Education & Certifications
- University Of California School Of Medicine The Dumont-Ucla Transplant Center|University Of California, San Diego, Ca
- Indiana University School Of Medicine|Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz-Ramon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz-Ramon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz-Ramon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz-Ramon works at
Dr. Ruiz-Ramon has seen patients for Anemia, Gout and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz-Ramon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruiz-Ramon speaks French, German and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz-Ramon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz-Ramon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz-Ramon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz-Ramon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.