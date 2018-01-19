See All Psychiatrists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University De Sevilla Faculty De Med Sevilla Spain and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Sanchez-Barranco works at NEW YORK PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Presbyterian Hospital Inc Westchester Division
    21 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 682-9100
  2. 2
    308 E 38th St Ste 201, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 260-3806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcohol Withdrawal
Addiction
ADHD Testing
Alcohol Withdrawal
Addiction
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez-Barranco?

Jan 19, 2018
Dr. Sanchez-Barranco is a honest, and cares a lot more than his counterparts. Thank you for your honesty and dedication .
— Jan 19, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanchez-Barranco to family and friends

Dr. Sanchez-Barranco's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sanchez-Barranco

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD.

About Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720126873
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York University
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • University De Sevilla Faculty De Med Sevilla Spain
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Barranco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sanchez-Barranco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Barranco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Barranco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Barranco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Barranco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.