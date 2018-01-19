Overview

Dr. Pablo Sanchez-Barranco, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University De Sevilla Faculty De Med Sevilla Spain and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez-Barranco works at NEW YORK PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

