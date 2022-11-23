See All Urologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD

Urology
4.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD

Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Santamaria works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santamaria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1801975164
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Fairview Park Hospital
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • Putnam General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Santamaria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Santamaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Santamaria works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Santamaria’s profile.

Dr. Santamaria has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santamaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamaria.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santamaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santamaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

