Dr. Pablo Zeballos, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Zeballos works at Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A. in Addison, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.