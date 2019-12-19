Dr. Pablo Zeballos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeballos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Zeballos, DO
Dr. Pablo Zeballos, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 300, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (214) 888-3900
Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.8222 Douglas Ave Ste 890, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 888-3883
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great bedside manner & very thorough!
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- University of Texas at El Paso
Dr. Zeballos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeballos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeballos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeballos has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeballos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeballos speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeballos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeballos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeballos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeballos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.