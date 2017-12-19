Dr. Padma Chava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padma Chava, MD
Overview of Dr. Padma Chava, MD
Dr. Padma Chava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med College University Of Health Science Guntur Ap India and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Chava works at
Dr. Chava's Office Locations
-
1
Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh25 E Salem St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 464-7844
- 2 220 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (201) 210-0200
-
3
Anhcac West New York5301 Broadway, West New York, NJ 07093 Directions (201) 866-9320
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chava?
Dr Chaka is a wonderful physician and very caring person.
About Dr. Padma Chava, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508838186
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Woodhull Med Mntl Health Center
- Guntur Med College University Of Health Science Guntur Ap India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chava accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chava works at
Dr. Chava speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.