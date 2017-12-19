See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Padma Chava, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Padma Chava, MD

Dr. Padma Chava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med College University Of Health Science Guntur Ap India and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Chava works at Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ and West New York, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chava's Office Locations

    Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh
    25 E Salem St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 464-7844
    220 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055 (201) 210-0200
    Anhcac West New York
    5301 Broadway, West New York, NJ 07093 (201) 866-9320

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Obesity
Hypertension
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Hypertension
Dyslipidemia

Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Hypertension
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 19, 2017
    Dr Chaka is a wonderful physician and very caring person.
    Ellen Vanderstarre in Rutherford, NJ — Dec 19, 2017
    About Dr. Padma Chava, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Hindi
    1508838186
    Fellowship
    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    Woodhull Med Mntl Health Center
    Guntur Med College University Of Health Science Guntur Ap India
