Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD
Overview of Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD
Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.
Dr. Draksharam works at
Dr. Draksharam's Office Locations
1
Abilene North1904 Pine St Ste 1A, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 672-4368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Abilene1957 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 692-0188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Draksharam?
I would loved Dr. D. She's very professional & sweet. I would recommend her to anyone. I'm so happy I was able to get her as my doctor.
About Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1851638357
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draksharam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draksharam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draksharam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draksharam works at
Dr. Draksharam has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draksharam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Draksharam speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Draksharam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draksharam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draksharam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draksharam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.