Overview of Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD

Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.



Dr. Draksharam works at Texas Oncology-Abilene in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.