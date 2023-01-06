See All Hematologists in Abilene, TX
Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD

Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.

Dr. Draksharam works at Texas Oncology-Abilene in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Draksharam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abilene North
    1904 Pine St Ste 1A, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 672-4368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Abilene
    1957 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 692-0188
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Phlebotomy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2023
    I would loved Dr. D. She's very professional & sweet. I would recommend her to anyone. I'm so happy I was able to get her as my doctor.
    — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1851638357
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Padma Draksharam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draksharam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Draksharam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Draksharam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Draksharam works at Texas Oncology-Abilene in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Draksharam’s profile.

    Dr. Draksharam has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draksharam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Draksharam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draksharam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draksharam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draksharam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

