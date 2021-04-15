Overview of Dr. Padma Khanchustambham, MD

Dr. Padma Khanchustambham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Khanchustambham works at Life Connect Medical Inc in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.