Dr. Padma Ponugoti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponugoti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padma Ponugoti, MD
Overview of Dr. Padma Ponugoti, MD
Dr. Padma Ponugoti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Ponugoti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ponugoti's Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Center of Fort Wayne321 E Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 424-5656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ponugoti?
About Dr. Padma Ponugoti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1952419004
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponugoti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponugoti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponugoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ponugoti works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponugoti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponugoti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponugoti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponugoti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.