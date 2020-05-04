Dr. Padma Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padma Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Padma Reddy, MD
Dr. Padma Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Citrus Nephrology Associate7415 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 564-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.Reddy! She takes the time to explain anything and everything.I trust her completely and know I'm getting the best care possible.
About Dr. Padma Reddy, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1215029400
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Bangalore Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
