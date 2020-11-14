Overview of Dr. Padma Vellanki, MD

Dr. Padma Vellanki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Aultman Orrville Hospital, Avita Ontario, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Pomerene Hospital, University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Vellanki works at The Arthritis Clinic LLC in Wooster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.