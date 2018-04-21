Dr. Venkataraman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padma Venkataraman, MD
Dr. Padma Venkataraman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Dr. Padma Venkataraman has been the 1st to really listen and help adjust my husbands diabetic meds and help him get stabilized, long term, positive results from her analysis. She is very good at adjusting and even removing unneeded meds as progress is made. It has been very good to find her expertize and help!
About Dr. Padma Venkataraman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Venkataraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
