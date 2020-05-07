Overview of Dr. Padma Yarlagadda, MD

Dr. Padma Yarlagadda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yarlagadda works at Valley Medical Consultants in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.