Dr. Padma Yarlagadda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Padma Yarlagadda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Valley Medical Consultants200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 255, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 223-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Wonderful staff, very helpful. Dr. Yarlagadda is very skilled and knows what she's doing. Had a great experience
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- St Mary's Hospital Unity Health Sys
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- Nephrology
Dr. Yarlagadda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes
Dr. Yarlagadda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yarlagadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yarlagadda has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarlagadda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yarlagadda speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarlagadda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
