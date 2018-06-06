Dr. Padmaja Gutti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmaja Gutti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Padmaja Gutti, MD
Dr. Padmaja Gutti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Gutti's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Neurologic Associates11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 100, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0222
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gutti has been a wonderful neurologist who cares about her patients. The ease of appointments and call back due to a chronic condition has been a blessing
About Dr. Padmaja Gutti, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1841449451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutti has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutti speaks Hindi and Telugu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.