Dr. Padmaja Nootheti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nootheti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmaja Nootheti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Padmaja Nootheti, MD
Dr. Padmaja Nootheti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Nootheti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nootheti's Office Locations
-
1
Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick5283 Corporate Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 662-4545Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Telahun Shrader & Rivera MD9131 Piscataway Rd Ste 450, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 868-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nootheti?
About Dr. Padmaja Nootheti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801956354
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nootheti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nootheti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nootheti works at
Dr. Nootheti has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nootheti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nootheti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nootheti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nootheti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nootheti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.