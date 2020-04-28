Dr. Sudhakar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padmaja Sudhakar, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Padmaja Sudhakar, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Under Construction740 Rose St Fl Wing Ste B101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5661
Kentucky Neuroscience Institute-Wing C740 N Limestone Fl 1 Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sudhakar is very competent, professional and knowledgeable. She was very versed in my medical/eye history prior to my arrival. She is very direct and will work until she finds a solution. She is the Dr. House of neurological eye problems. I would recommend her to everyone. The only bad is I will have to leave her care and go back to a regular eye doctor!
About Dr. Padmaja Sudhakar, MB BS
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Medical Research Foundation
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Neurology
Dr. Sudhakar accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sudhakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sudhakar works at
Dr. Sudhakar has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudhakar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudhakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudhakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.