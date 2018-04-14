Dr. Vennam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padmaja Vennam, MD
Overview
Dr. Padmaja Vennam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Vennam works at
Locations
-
1
Psychology Associates106 Central Ave Se, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-0019
-
2
Ramakrishna Vennam540 Hughes Rd Ste 2, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 772-0573
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vennam?
Dr. Vennam is an incredible doctor. She is intelligent, intuitive, and a phenomenal communicator. Words cannot begin to express the gratitude we have for her. I credit her with equipping our child with the tools to find happiness again. Because of her, our family is able to truly enjoy our time together again. She is an amazing doctor, and I highly recommend her for any family who has a child struggling with anxiety and/or depression. Her services are worth EVERY penny!
About Dr. Padmaja Vennam, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1235165432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vennam works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vennam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vennam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vennam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vennam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.