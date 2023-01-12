See All Pediatricians in Franklin, TN
Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD

Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll.

Dr. Veeramachaneni works at Franklin Pediatric Clinic in Franklin, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Veeramachaneni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Specialists PC
    100 Covey Dr Ste 310, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 203-8750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    America Cares Trust
    537 Stonecrest Pkwy Ste 201, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 625-0270

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Veera is absolutely amazing. Nothing short of the perfect pediatrician that I could've asked for. My daughter Shelleah and I will forever cherish the memories we've made in her offices!!!
    Shellie Jones — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952396806
    Education & Certifications

    • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
    • King George Hosp
    • Andhra Med Coll
