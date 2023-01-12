Dr. Veeramachaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD
Overview of Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD
Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll.
Dr. Veeramachaneni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Veeramachaneni's Office Locations
-
1
Family Medicine Specialists PC100 Covey Dr Ste 310, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 203-8750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
America Cares Trust537 Stonecrest Pkwy Ste 201, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 625-0270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veeramachaneni?
Dr Veera is absolutely amazing. Nothing short of the perfect pediatrician that I could've asked for. My daughter Shelleah and I will forever cherish the memories we've made in her offices!!!
About Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952396806
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
- King George Hosp
- Andhra Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veeramachaneni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veeramachaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veeramachaneni works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeramachaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeramachaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeramachaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeramachaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.