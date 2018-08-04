Dr. Priya Balakrishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balakrishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Balakrishna, MD
Overview of Dr. Priya Balakrishna, MD
Dr. Priya Balakrishna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Balakrishna works at
Dr. Balakrishna's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky - East Liberty250 E Liberty St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 214-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balakrishna?
I have been seeing Dr. Balakrishna for years and she never disappoints me but always amazes me with her knowledge. She is is the most caring and compassionate physician I have ever seen. I never feel rushed when I see her which is very important to me.
About Dr. Priya Balakrishna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu
- 1295709251
Education & Certifications
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balakrishna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balakrishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balakrishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balakrishna works at
Dr. Balakrishna speaks Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Balakrishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balakrishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balakrishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balakrishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.