Overview of Dr. Padmashree Velury, MD

Dr. Padmashree Velury, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Velury works at Southwestern Primary Care in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.