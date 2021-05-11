Overview of Dr. Padmavathy Tummala, MD

Dr. Padmavathy Tummala, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Tummala works at Park Ave OB GYN in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.