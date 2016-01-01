Dr. Padmini Nagaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmini Nagaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padmini Nagaraj, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Nagaraj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Padmini Nagaraj, M.D.3351 Severn Ave Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 456-6065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagaraj?
About Dr. Padmini Nagaraj, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English, Kannada
- 1295735116
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hosp/La State Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagaraj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagaraj works at
Dr. Nagaraj has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagaraj speaks Kannada.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.