Overview

Dr. Padmini Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tummala works at Sierra Heart & Vascular Associates in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Murmur and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.