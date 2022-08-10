See All Family Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO

Family Medicine
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Nourparvar works at Altamed in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 277-7678
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    House and Hotel Calls in Los Angeles
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 207-6334
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Aviva Biederman Inc
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 880W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 234-6647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urology Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 10, 2022
a caring doctor to all his patience
Troy — Aug 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO
About Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457504136
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of California at Los Angeles
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nourparvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nourparvar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nourparvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nourparvar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nourparvar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nourparvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nourparvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

