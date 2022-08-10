Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nourparvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO
Overview
Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Nourparvar works at
Locations
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 277-7678Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
House and Hotel Calls in Los Angeles8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (323) 207-6334Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Aviva Biederman Inc8635 W 3rd St Ste 880W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (424) 234-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
a caring doctor to all his patience
About Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1457504136
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nourparvar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nourparvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nourparvar works at
Dr. Nourparvar speaks Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nourparvar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nourparvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nourparvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nourparvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.