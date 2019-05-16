See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. O'Neill works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Plaza Cardiology
    3941 J St Ste 368, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardioversion, Elective
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Cardioversion, Elective
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gaelic
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1629140702
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Mater Misericordia Hosp|Our Ladys Hosp Sick Chldn|Reg Hosp
    Internship
    • Reg Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. O'Neill’s profile.

    Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

