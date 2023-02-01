See All Nephrologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Page Salenger, MD

Nephrology
3.6 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Page Salenger, MD

Dr. Page Salenger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Salenger works at Renal Consultants in Nashville, TN with other offices in Albany, NY and Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salenger's Office Locations

    Dci Home Training of Middle Tennesssee
    1633 Church St Ste 160, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-1495
    Capital District Renal Physicians
    62 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 395-2791
    Capital District Renal Physicians-
    1201 Nott St Ste 203, Schenectady, NY 12308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 374-4207

Hospital Affiliations
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Feb 01, 2023
    Very thorough and knowledgeable. Great PCP! Office staff very attentive as well.
    LSS — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Page Salenger, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295737609
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Med Center|SUNY Syracuse|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    • Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Page Salenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

