Dr. Page Salenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Page Salenger, MD
Dr. Page Salenger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Salenger works at
Dr. Salenger's Office Locations
-
1
Dci Home Training of Middle Tennesssee1633 Church St Ste 160, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-1495
-
2
Capital District Renal Physicians62 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12209 Directions (888) 395-2791
-
3
Capital District Renal Physicians-1201 Nott St Ste 203, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 374-4207
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and knowledgeable. Great PCP! Office staff very attentive as well.
About Dr. Page Salenger, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295737609
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center|SUNY Syracuse|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salenger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salenger speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.