Overview of Dr. Pai Chen, DO

Dr. Pai Chen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Chen works at Office in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.