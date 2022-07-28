Dr. Paige Bundrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bundrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paige Bundrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Paige Bundrick, MD
Dr. Paige Bundrick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Bundrick works at
Dr. Bundrick's Office Locations
Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-6262SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had blephroplasty done in her office and did not hurt at all. She and her staff are excellent and made me feel at ease. Would recommend highly. Very professional.
About Dr. Paige Bundrick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1881911683
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bundrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bundrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bundrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bundrick has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bundrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bundrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bundrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bundrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bundrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.