Dr. Paige Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paige Camp, MD
Overview
Dr. Paige Camp, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, GA.
Dr. Camp works at
Locations
-
1
Marietta Dermatology Associates Canton130 Oakside Ct Ste A, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 422-1013
-
2
Marietta Dermatology Associates PA111 MARBLE MILL RD NW, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-1013
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camp?
Dr. Camp is wonderful. She truly cares for her patients and makes sure they receive the time and attention they need regardless of her busy schedule. I was quite nervous about my visit and she was able to put my mind at ease and explain everything with patience and understanding. She is in a league of her own and I would highly recommend Dr. camp.
About Dr. Paige Camp, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215994470
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camp works at
Dr. Camp has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Folliculitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.