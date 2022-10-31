Overview of Dr. Paige De Buys, MD

Dr. Paige De Buys, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. De Buys works at Louis E Flaspohler MD Inc in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.