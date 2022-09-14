Overview of Dr. Paige Gernt, MD

Dr. Paige Gernt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gernt works at OB/GYN Associates Of Cookeville in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.