Dr. Paige Gernt, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Paige Gernt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paige Gernt, MD
Dr. Paige Gernt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gernt works at
Dr. Gernt's Office Locations
OB/GYN Associates317 N Hickory Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-7257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Gernt's for over 16 years. She truly cares about her patients and their well-being. Easy to talk to and understand. Excellent surgeon with very good bedside manner.
About Dr. Paige Gernt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811988322
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gernt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gernt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gernt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gernt works at
Dr. Gernt has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gernt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gernt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gernt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gernt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gernt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.