Dr. Paige Meisheid, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paige Meisheid, MD

Dr. Paige Meisheid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Meisheid works at Charles River Pediatrics in Natick, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meisheid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles River Pediatrics
    233 W Central St Ste 2, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 655-7936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2022
    Was a patient of Dr. Meisheid for 16+ years (as a baby until 19 years old). She is incredibly kind, compassionate, intelligent, and caring. She was critical in diagnosing some minor conditions. She takes your health and whatever you're feeling very seriously, and I had no trouble getting referrals when necessary. She is absolutely amazing and I recommend her to ANYONE and EVERYONE I have the chance to. I'll be lucky to find an adult PCP that's half as good as Dr. Meisheid.
    E.D. — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Paige Meisheid, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922063692
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Paige Meisheid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisheid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meisheid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meisheid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meisheid works at Charles River Pediatrics in Natick, MA. View the full address on Dr. Meisheid’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisheid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisheid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisheid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisheid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

