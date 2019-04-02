Dr. Paige Quintero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paige Quintero, MD
Overview
Dr. Paige Quintero, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Quintero works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery2716 Old Rosebud Rd Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing Surgeon. Very through with the patient and very caring.
About Dr. Paige Quintero, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1467617423
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quintero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quintero accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Quintero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Quintero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintero.
