Dr. Turk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paige Turk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paige Turk, MD
Dr. Paige Turk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Turk works at
Dr. Turk's Office Locations
-
1
Timberview Clinic9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 200, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 306-1039
-
2
Timberview Clinic At Parker9403 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 300TVW, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 269-4410
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paige Turk was very personable and attentive to my son's needs without being over critical of his situation. Was very happy with his first appt with her and how she related so well with my son. Teen boys aren't the most communicative, but she made him feel comfortable.
About Dr. Paige Turk, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154390474
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Colorado State University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turk works at
Dr. Turk speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Turk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.