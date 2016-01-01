Dr. Palak Choksi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choksi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Palak Choksi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Palak Choksi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Choksi works at
Locations
Metabolism Endocrinology and Diabetes (mend)24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 647-5871Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Palak Choksi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1336364348
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choksi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choksi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choksi works at
Dr. Choksi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choksi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choksi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choksi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choksi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choksi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.