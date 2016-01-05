Dr. Palak Doshi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Palak Doshi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Palak Doshi, DO
Dr. Palak Doshi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Doshi's Office Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Womens Health at Easton522 Idlewild Ave # 3, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's an amazing Doctor. Very loving and kind. And her staff is amazing as well. She delivered my first baby. And she made not only my delivery amazing. But my whole pregnancy.
About Dr. Palak Doshi, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1598038150
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
