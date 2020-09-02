Overview of Dr. Palak Oza, MD

Dr. Palak Oza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Vcu School Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Oza works at Somerset OB/Gyn Associates in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.