Dr. Palak Oza, MD
Overview of Dr. Palak Oza, MD
Dr. Palak Oza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Vcu School Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Oza works at
Dr. Oza's Office Locations
Bridgewater Office215 Union Ave Ste A, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 722-2900
Northwell Physician Partners at Lenox Hill Hospital4 W 58th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10019 Directions (929) 480-5400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was so nice and friendly. The office was clean and I felt like they were taking proper precautions and safety measures to make patients feel safe during this time of the pandemic. The doctor was very knowledgeable and through. The staff was very welcoming and friendly. Overall a good experience. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Palak Oza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1770725327
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital In New York
- Vcu School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oza accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oza speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.
